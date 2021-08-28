9 Times He's All That Totally Paid Homage to She's All That

Watch : How Addison Rae's "He’s All That" Movie is The Perfect Remake

Twenty-one years later, the dork outreach program is still going strong.

He's All That—Netflix's gender-swapped reimagination of She's All That—finally popped up in our queues this week, bringing us back to high school and making us question why we didn't have a choreographed dance routine go down at our proms.

Writer R. Lee Fleming Jr., who wrote both movies, delivered a modern-take on the 1999 classic, working in social media and even a Kardashian. While Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Zack Syler was a soccer superstar and the class prez, Addison Rae's Padgett Sawyer is a TikTok influencer known for makeovers whose mentor is Kourtney Kardashian. As for the "bets," Tanner Buchanan's plaid-loving photographer Cameron Kweller takes over for Rachael Leigh Cook's falafel-hat wearing artist.

While there are some major updates to the story—no hacky sacks were harmed in the making of this one—He's All That still found a lot of ways to pay homage to the original, even including an infamous quote from She's All That and putting a new spin on "Kiss Me." (Yes, it will be stuck in your head again.) Plus, two of the stars from the OG appear in the new flick in completely different roles.