Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Reveal Sex of Their First Baby

The Bachelor Nation family will soon welcome its tiniest member.
As Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon prepare for parenthood, the couple—who wed in Aug. 2019—revealed the sex of their first child. During an Amazon Live event on Thursday, Aug. 26, the duo announced that they're expecting a baby boy!
This news comes just over a month after Ashley, 33, and Jared, 32, shared their pregnancy news with the world. "Baby Haibon is due Feb 10th! We're are very excited for that day to come!" Ashley wrote on Instagram in July. "It's so cool to think I'm creating a human that's half me and half Jared!"
Despite their excitement, Ashley admitted that her pregnancy journey hasn't been paradise. "I won't lie though, pregnancy has not been a delight for me," she explained. "The nausea has been relentless and I throw up multiple times most days. I knew the first trimester wasn't easy for most, but I didn't imagine my life to come to a standstill feeling like I have an extreme hangover for 5 weeks and counting."
She added, "Thank you all for the love and congratulations today!! Hearing so many stories from followers and friends about their experiences has made me feel better about all the changes my body is going through and a lot less alone!"
That same month, Ashley also told E!'s Daily Pop that Jared has been "taking such good care of me." Jared joked, "I've heard my name approximately 3,000 times per day!"
Amid all of the pregnancy excitement, Jared and Ashley also recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. "I can't believe it's already been two years since we got married. Our wedding day was the greatest day of my life," Jared wrote in an Aug. 11 Instagram post. "I was overwhelmed with emotion while being surrounded by the people I love the most in this world (some sent a video but that's okay, they were there in spirit)."
"I married the love of my life and now you're going to be the mother of my child," he continued. "Happy two year anniversary my love. I wouldn't want to do this life without you. I wouldn't want to share my life with anyone else as we enter a new chapter in our life. I love you."