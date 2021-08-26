Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Reveal Sex of Their First Baby

Watch : "Bachelor In Paradise" Star Ashley Iaconetti Is Pregnant

The Bachelor Nation family will soon welcome its tiniest member.

As Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon prepare for parenthood, the couple—who wed in Aug. 2019—revealed the sex of their first child. During an Amazon Live event on Thursday, Aug. 26, the duo announced that they're expecting a baby boy!

This news comes just over a month after Ashley, 33, and Jared, 32, shared their pregnancy news with the world. "Baby Haibon is due Feb 10th! We're are very excited for that day to come!" Ashley wrote on Instagram in July. "It's so cool to think I'm creating a human that's half me and half Jared!"

Despite their excitement, Ashley admitted that her pregnancy journey hasn't been paradise. "I won't lie though, pregnancy has not been a delight for me," she explained. "The nausea has been relentless and I throw up multiple times most days. I knew the first trimester wasn't easy for most, but I didn't imagine my life to come to a standstill feeling like I have an extreme hangover for 5 weeks and counting."