Lisa Rinna Comparing Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Boyfriend Scott Disick to Harry Styles Is Unforgettable

Watch : Lisa Rinna Discusses Daughter Amelia's Romance With Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna wants daughter Amelia Hamlin to know she lights up her world like nobody else.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers watched as Lisa, 58, appeared to finally reveal some feelings she's been harboring about Amelia's relationship with Scott Disick.

During the episode, Lisa weighed in on daughter Delilah Hamlin's relationship with Love Island alum Eyal Booker. Clearly, Lisa and husband Harry Hamlin's impression of the pair's bond continues to improve, following the duo marking its two-year anniversary in May.

"Harry's made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot," Lisa told the camera. She then added, "I can't say the same for Amelia at this point now." Ouch.

This led Lisa to ramp up her commentary about Amelia, 20, and the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who were first spotted together and Kendall Jenner's Halloween party last year.