The Baby-Sitters Club Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date and First Look

It's time to call everyone you know and pass along that The Baby-Sitters Club is back in action.
On Thursday, Aug. 26, Netflix announced the popular series is set to return with its second season on Monday, Oct. 11. The company also dropped a batch of first-look images from the eight upcoming episodes, and one of those pics is below.
The Baby-Sitters Club, based on author Ann M. Martin's beloved book series, picked up a second-season renewal back in October.
This new set of episodes will focus on club founders Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Kyndra Sanchez) adjusting to newer members Mallory Pike (Vivian Watson) and Jessi Ramsey (Anais Lee) as business continues to boom.
"In season two, we really get to see a maturation of the club, and of the girls," series creator Rachel Shukert said in a statement. "There are two new members, they're all a year older and have more experience running a business, deeper friendships and are growing into a deeper understanding of themselves as people."
She continued, "We also wanted to continue exploring themes that allow all young viewers to see themselves represented on screen, while also dealing obliquely with many of the things we've all been through in the past year: loss, change, responsibility and trying to find joy and meaning in unexpected places. I'm so excited for everyone to be back in Stoneybrook and back in business!"
One of those changes took place off-camera. Kyndra Sanchez is joining the cast as Dawn in place of Xochitl Gomez, who portrayed the character in the first season but stepped aside to film a role in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel.
Also back for the new season are Alicia Silverstone (Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer), Mark Feuerstein (Watson Brewer) and Marc Evan Jackson (Richard Spier).
Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club returns for season two on Monday, Oct. 11.