DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd Says She's "Filled With Regret" for Not Contacting Serge Onik Before Death

Dancing With the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd is expressing her grief following the passing of dancer and choreographer Serge Onik.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Peta took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of the former So You Think You Can Dance contestant, including several shots of the two of them together. Serge, who worked with Peta and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, on choreography for DWTS, was 33 years old, and his representative confirmed the death to E! News on Tuesday, Aug. 24, although further details have not been publicly disclosed.

"My Serge…..my Koala I can't believe it, I am completely broken," Peta wrote. "I'm filled with regret because I was going to text you and tell you that I missed you last week and it slipped my mind. I f--king hate how I forgot to do this. I will always hate myself for this. My heart f--king hurts, my eyes f--king hurt and my soul is aching to squeeze you one last time. I just need one last squeeze and one last play fight like we used to."