DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd Says She's "Filled With Regret" for Not Contacting Serge Onik Before Death

Dancing With the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd is expressing her grief following the passing of dancer and choreographer Serge Onik.
On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Peta took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of the former So You Think You Can Dance contestant, including several shots of the two of them together. Serge, who worked with Peta and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, on choreography for DWTS, was 33 years old, and his representative confirmed the death to E! News on Tuesday, Aug. 24, although further details have not been publicly disclosed.
"My Serge…..my Koala I can't believe it, I am completely broken," Peta wrote. "I'm filled with regret because I was going to text you and tell you that I missed you last week and it slipped my mind. I f--king hate how I forgot to do this. I will always hate myself for this. My heart f--king hurts, my eyes f--king hurt and my soul is aching to squeeze you one last time. I just need one last squeeze and one last play fight like we used to."
She continued, "I just need one last giggle about something smutty and one last eye roll and maybe one last dance in the club. You were always such an amazing leader in dance and the king of rhythm. While I couldn't write anything these past few days, the pain was too bad, I read all the beautiful messages from hundreds of people around the world. YOU WERE SOOOO LOVED…SOOOO LOVED, much more than you knew. You were so kind, so jolly and were the life of the party."
In her message, Peta recalled Serge's kindness while she was expecting son Shai, who the star welcomed with Maksim in January 2017.
"There are so many memories I will cry over until I see you again," Peta shared. "But I will never forget your graciousness of helping me after giving birth to Shai. You made me dance, made me move and made me get up and believe I could do it again. I was HUGE and you told me I looked amazing haha and to not be so hard on myself. For that, I can never write/say anything that would amount to the level of gratitude I have for you. Your selflessness was unmatched."
Among those sending support in the comments section was DWTS pro Alan Bersten, who is also a former So You Think You Can Dance contestant. "Tearing up reading this," he wrote.
A short time later, Peta shared another tribute to Serge, including footage of him sending a bunch of air kisses her way, along with a video of him working on a dance for Peta and Nick Viall during DWTS season 24.
"The kindest soul, this video kills me now," Peta wrote.