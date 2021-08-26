Monster in the Shadows: Inside the Beyond-Shocking Aftermath of Brittney Wood's Disappearance

Brittney Wood's family last heard from her on May 30, 2012.

They reported the 19-year-old single mom missing three days later, and posters seeking information about the whereabouts of the 5-foot-3 female with dirty-blonde hair, blue eyes and a lip piercing were plastered all over southwestern Alabama.

She's never been found. What authorities did discover in the aftermath of her disappearance, however, sent an entire community reeling.

Peacock's new three-part documentary series Monster in the Shadows delves into the events leading up to Brittney's last known day, as well as the unspeakable crimes revealed afterward that occurred all too close to home.

Shocking doesn't even begin to cover it. And there was more than one monster lurking.