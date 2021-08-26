Mandy Patinkin Confirms Iconic Princess Bride Scene Was Inspired by His Own Father's Death

Watch : Dad Bikes Across America to Honor Late Wife - Friday Feels

For years now, social media users have discussed Mandy Patinkin's role as Inigo Montoya in The Princess Bride. His now-iconic character was a mustachioed man hellbent on avenging his father's death. In the movie, he eventually comes face to face with the murderer (Christopher Guest) and challenges the man to a duel. But as he prepares to deal the final blow, the man pleads for his life, offering him anything he wants in exchange for mercy. In response, Mandy delivers the line: "I want my father back you son of a bitch."

TikTok user Amanda Webb discussed this scene in a video, explaining how her father's death this past March has changed the way she looks at the character. "I saw on the Internet the rumor that when Mandy Patinkin said that line, he was thinking of his own father who passed away from cancer," she explained through tears, "and it was a very raw emotion."

She continued, "Ever since then, it's kind of really stuck with me... Because it means so much more to me now than it ever did."