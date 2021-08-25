Jessica Simpson's Kids Look So Grown Up as They Embark on "New Beginnings" at School

Watch : Jessica Simpson Talks New Book's Success & Not Being Perfect

Class is in session!

Jessica Simpson celebrated her kids' long-awaited return to in-person learning with a precious Instagram photo on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, 9, and son Ace Knute Johnson, 8, posed in their school uniforms (and pretty fly kicks!) before heading off to their first day of school.

"After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL!!!!!" Jessica captioned the milestone. "New school. New beginnings. This fam is feeling very blessed."

The "Take My Breath Away" songstress and hubby Eric Johnson are also proud parents to 2-year-old daughter Birdie Mae.

It's been a whirlwind summer for the Simpson-Johnson crew, who spent their days cheering on budding baseball enthusiast Ace, getting in some poolside R&R and celebrating mom and dad's 11th anniversary. Most recently, Maxwell and cousin Jagger Ross (whose mom is Jessica's little sis, Ashlee Simpson-Ross) were flower girls at a wedding.