Exclusive

Savannah Chrisley's Hunky New Assistant Looks a Lot Like Her Ex Nic Kerdiles

Growing Up Chrisley's Savannah Chrisley calls it a "coincidence" she hired a hunky twin to ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles to be her assistant. Watch what Savannah's brother Chase Chrisley has to say.

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 26, 2021 3:00 PM
TVReality TVExclusivesSavannah ChrisleyNBCU
Watch: Chrisley Knows Best Returns: Todd & Savannah Spill Secrets

Savannah Chrisley definitely has a type.

The Growing Up Chrisley star introduces her new assistant Nick to her brother Chase Chrisley during this exclusive first look at tonight's episode, airing Aug. 26. Yet, Chase notices something a little too familiar about Nick: he's the spitting image of Savannah's former fiancé, Nic Kerdiles.

"So, let me get this straight: your new assistant is handsome, fit and his name is Nick, like your old fiancé," Chase confronts Savannah. "Seems super suspect, Savanah." 

The Sassy by Savannah cosmetics founder insists, "It's truly is just a coincidence. I mean, this guy is super qualified, he's worked with some big brands, so he'll be a great fit for Sassy." 

Chase quips, "I don't buy it for a second. I think you just hired him because he's pretty to look at and you didn't even read his resumé." 

Savannah stands by her (allegedly) unbiased business decision. "Yeah, no. He's perfect," she states, just as Nick surprises Savannah with her favorite scone and coffee. 

photos
Celebrities With a Twin Sibling

"He's basically got it all figured out," Savannah says with a smile. 

Chase jabs, "Wouldn't be the first time I heard that about a Nick!"

It seems that the Chrisley kids like to pick their romantic partners based on familiarity, and turns out, Savannah couldn't stay away from her true Nic for long! 

Watch the hilarious clip above before tuning in tonight. 

Growing Up Chrisley airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on the USA Network. Binge your favorite episodes on Peacock.

(E!, USA Network and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

