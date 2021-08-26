Savannah Chrisley's Hunky New Assistant Looks a Lot Like Her Ex Nic Kerdiles

Watch : Chrisley Knows Best Returns: Todd & Savannah Spill Secrets

Savannah Chrisley definitely has a type.

The Growing Up Chrisley star introduces her new assistant Nick to her brother Chase Chrisley during this exclusive first look at tonight's episode, airing Aug. 26. Yet, Chase notices something a little too familiar about Nick: he's the spitting image of Savannah's former fiancé, Nic Kerdiles.

"So, let me get this straight: your new assistant is handsome, fit and his name is Nick, like your old fiancé," Chase confronts Savannah. "Seems super suspect, Savanah."

The Sassy by Savannah cosmetics founder insists, "It's truly is just a coincidence. I mean, this guy is super qualified, he's worked with some big brands, so he'll be a great fit for Sassy."

Chase quips, "I don't buy it for a second. I think you just hired him because he's pretty to look at and you didn't even read his resumé."

Savannah stands by her (allegedly) unbiased business decision. "Yeah, no. He's perfect," she states, just as Nick surprises Savannah with her favorite scone and coffee.