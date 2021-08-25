Zoey 101's Alexa Nikolas Sues Ex-Husband Michael Milosh for Alleged Sexual Assault and Grooming

Watch : Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101" Zoom Reunion - Exclusive

Milosh has not responded to Nikolas' lawsuit, which claims that he "maintained control" over her by sexually assaulting her, isolating her from friends, requiring her to be with him at all times, maintaining one car and only one set of house keys, persuading to put her career on hold and give up her potential for financial independence, controlling the finances and convincing her that she was mentally unstable any time she questioned the "relationship" or his intentions, and delaying the divorce proceedings.

The actress states in her complaint that wants to "seek justice for the years of emotional, sexual, psychological and financial torture" she allegedly suffered at Milosh's hands.

According to the filing, Nikolas and Milosh first communicated in 2008, when she was 16 and filming the movie Children of the Corn. She states that her filming chaperone introduced her to the musician's music. The actress said she messaged him on MySpace with the intention of finding out "whether he was performing live."

She said the musician, then 33 years old, responded to her message and that she gave him her phone number at his request, after which he allegedly called her minutes later. She said in her complaint that they spoke on the phone for an hour. Over the next few years, the lawsuit alleges they continued their communications and also had video chats over Skype, during which revealed her body to him at his request.