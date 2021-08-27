Did Steven and Martine Just Get Engaged on Love in Paradise?! Watch the OMG Preview

We're almost at the end of our Paradise vacation, but which couples are willing to make their summer fling a forever love?
During an exclusive sneak peek at Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, airing Aug. 29, we know there is at least one engagement at the end of this 90 Day Fiancé spin-off. Or is there?
Mark and Key have already called it quits, and Sherlon isn't looking to move anytime soon to be with one night stand-turned-baby mama Aryanna. And, Amber is still unconvinced Daniel is really in love with her.
So, that leaves tumultuous duo Martine and single dad DJ Steven. Martine has been trying to make their relationship more than just a vacation hookup for three years by looking past Steven's infidelity. She even asked Steven's mother for advice on whether or not she could trust him! Martine has been asking for Steven to prove his commitment to her, especially by putting a ring on that finger.
"Martine has been begging me to propose since she came to Barbados," Steven says in a confessional, "but it's very stressful because it feels as though my efforts aren't enough for her."
Now, it seems Martine may have gotten her wish.
While on the beach sipping champagne together, a very pained-looking Steven starts to sweat.
"My head is really thinking about all the logical possibilities that can happen," he continues telling the camera. "And my heart is saying just do it. This is who you love, this is the only thing that is going to get this girl to believe you and stay with you."
To Martine, Steven opens up about his dilemma. "It has been on my mind, what can I do, you know, to let you see that I am loyal to you, that I am faithful to you, that you can trust me," he begs.
Martine interjects, "I don't doubt your commitment. It's really just a matter of time. I really think it will be time and you showing me that you're serious and us not being long-distance for much longer, because that's really what I can't take."
Yet, Steven still has fears that Martine will leave him. "In the back of my head, I feel as though, like, you are going to walk away from me," Steven tells Miami-based Martine. "Because you don't think that I am being serious about you. And I want you to see that I am committed to you."
Steven begins what seems to be a proposal: "As of right now, this is my whole plan, with the champagne, beautiful sunset. We're here on the beach..."
And then he (metaphorically, because he's already seated) gets down on one knee. "I thought today would be perfect to, you know, to ask your hand in marriage," Steven states.
But there's no ring in sight! Will Martine still say yes? Watch the jaw-dropping clip above.
Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story airs Sundays on Discovery+.