Here's What's Coming to Netflix in September 2021

Fall is almost here, which makes it the perfect time to cozy up on the couch with a blanket, pumpkin spice latte and some Netflix. Luckily, the streaming service just released its list of everything coming to the platform this September.

Fans will be excited to see some of their favorite shows on the lineup. From reality competitions like Nailed It! and The Circle to dramedies like Sex Education and Dear White People, there are a number of programs returning with new seasons. And if viewers are feeling nostalgic for the '90s, they can binge-watch the original Saved by the Bell. Of course, there are several new shows coming to Netflix, too—like Q-Force and The Chestnut Man.

And don't forget about all the movies! From comedies like Afterlife of the Party (hi Victoria Justice) to documentaries like Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali, there are tons of new films set to premiere next month. Fans can also re-watch favorites like A Cinderella Story and School of Rock.

