Here's What's Coming to Netflix in September 2021

Whether you want to stream new seasons of The Circle and Sex Education or re-watch classics like A Cinderella Story and Saved by the Bell, there's a lot to see next month.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 25, 2021 9:08 PM
MoviesTVCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Saved by the Bell"

Fall is almost here, which makes it the perfect time to cozy up on the couch with a blanket, pumpkin spice latte and some Netflix. Luckily, the streaming service just released its list of everything coming to the platform this September.

Fans will be excited to see some of their favorite shows on the lineup. From reality competitions like Nailed It! and The Circle to dramedies like Sex Education and Dear White People, there are a number of programs returning with new seasons. And if viewers are feeling nostalgic for the '90s, they can binge-watch the original Saved by the Bell. Of course, there are several new shows coming to Netflix, too—like Q-Force and The Chestnut Man.

And don't forget about all the movies! From comedies like Afterlife of the Party (hi Victoria Justice) to documentaries like Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali, there are tons of new films set to premiere next month. Fans can also re-watch favorites like A Cinderella Story and School of Rock.

To see the full list and schedule, scroll on.

photos
Netflix's Most Popular Titles of 2020

Series

Sept. 1
How to Be a Cowboy

Sept. 2
Q-Force

Sept. 3
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 

Sept. 7
On the Verge

Sept. 8
The Circle: Season 3
Into the Night: Season 2

Sept. 10
Metal Shop Masters
Lucifer: The Final Season

Sept. 14
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father: Season 5

Sept. 15
Too Hot to Handle: Latino
Nailed It!: Season 6

Sept. 17
Squid Game
Chicago Party Aunt
Sex Education: Season 3 

Sept. 21
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2

Sept. 22
Dear White People: Volume 4
Jaguar

Sept. 24
Jailbirds New Orleans
Blood & Water: Season 2
Midnight Mass
Ganglands (Braqueurs)

Sept. 29
The Chestnut Man
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1

Sept. 30
Love 101: Season 2
Luna Park

Coming Soon
Bangkok Breaking
Kota Factory: Season 2

GRAHAM BARTHOLOMEW/NETFLIX

Film

Sept. 2
Afterlife of the Party

Sept. 3
Worth

Sept. 8
JJ+E

Sept. 10
Kate
Prey

Sept. 15
Nightbooks 

Sept. 17
Ankahi Kahaniya
The Father Who Moves Mountains
The Stronghold

Sept. 22
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Intrusion

Sept. 23
Je Suis Karl

Sept. 24
The Starling

Sept. 29
Friendzone
Sounds Like Love
No One Gets Out Alive

NETFLIX

Docs

Sept. 1
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

Sept. 6
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

Sept. 7
Untold: Breaking Point

Sept. 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
The Women and the Murderer

Sept. 15
Schumacher

Sept. 16
My Heroes Were Cowboys

Sept. 22
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

Sept. 24
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia

Coming Soon
Crime Stories: India Detectives

Kids and Family

Sept. 3
Sharkdog
Dive Club

Sept. 7
Kid Cosmic: Season 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond

Sept. 10
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series
Firedrake the Silver Dragon

Sept. 14
You vs. Wild: Out Cold
A StoryBots Space Adventure

Sept. 16
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Sept. 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel

Sept. 24
My Little Pony: A New Generation

Sept. 28
Ada Twist, Scientist

Comedy

Sept. 28
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés

Anime

Coming Soon
Baki Hanma

Shutterstock, NBCUniversal

And More

Sept. 1
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie's Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party 1-3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don't Cost a Thing
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
The Blue Lagoon
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Sept. 2
Final Account 

Sept. 10
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Sept. 15
Saved by the Bell (the original franchise)

Sept. 16
Jaws 1-4

Sept. 19
Dark Skies

Sept. 20
Grown Ups

Sept. 29
Polly Pocket Season 3, Part 1

Sept. 30
The Phantom 

