Here's What's Coming to Netflix in September 2021

Fall is almost here, which makes it the perfect time to cozy up on the couch with a blanket, pumpkin spice latte and some Netflix. Luckily, the streaming service just released its list of everything coming to the platform this September.
Fans will be excited to see some of their favorite shows on the lineup. From reality competitions like Nailed It! and The Circle to dramedies like Sex Education and Dear White People, there are a number of programs returning with new seasons. And if viewers are feeling nostalgic for the '90s, they can binge-watch the original Saved by the Bell. Of course, there are several new shows coming to Netflix, too—like Q-Force and The Chestnut Man.
And don't forget about all the movies! From comedies like Afterlife of the Party (hi Victoria Justice) to documentaries like Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali, there are tons of new films set to premiere next month. Fans can also re-watch favorites like A Cinderella Story and School of Rock.
To see the full list and schedule, scroll on.
Series
Sept. 1
How to Be a Cowboy
Sept. 2
Q-Force
Sept. 3
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
Sept. 7
On the Verge
Sept. 8
The Circle: Season 3
Into the Night: Season 2
Sept. 10
Metal Shop Masters
Lucifer: The Final Season
Sept. 14
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father: Season 5
Sept. 15
Too Hot to Handle: Latino
Nailed It!: Season 6
Sept. 17
Squid Game
Chicago Party Aunt
Sex Education: Season 3
Sept. 21
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2
Sept. 22
Dear White People: Volume 4
Jaguar
Sept. 24
Jailbirds New Orleans
Blood & Water: Season 2
Midnight Mass
Ganglands (Braqueurs)
Sept. 29
The Chestnut Man
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1
Sept. 30
Love 101: Season 2
Luna Park
Coming Soon
Bangkok Breaking
Kota Factory: Season 2
Film
Sept. 2
Afterlife of the Party
Sept. 3
Worth
Sept. 8
JJ+E
Sept. 10
Kate
Prey
Sept. 15
Nightbooks
Sept. 17
Ankahi Kahaniya
The Father Who Moves Mountains
The Stronghold
Sept. 22
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Intrusion
Sept. 23
Je Suis Karl
Sept. 24
The Starling
Sept. 29
Friendzone
Sounds Like Love
No One Gets Out Alive
Docs
Sept. 1
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
Sept. 6
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
Sept. 7
Untold: Breaking Point
Sept. 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
The Women and the Murderer
Sept. 15
Schumacher
Sept. 16
My Heroes Were Cowboys
Sept. 22
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
Sept. 24
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia
Coming Soon
Crime Stories: India Detectives
Kids and Family
Sept. 3
Sharkdog
Dive Club
Sept. 7
Kid Cosmic: Season 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond
Sept. 10
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series
Firedrake the Silver Dragon
Sept. 14
You vs. Wild: Out Cold
A StoryBots Space Adventure
Sept. 16
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Sept. 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
Sept. 24
My Little Pony: A New Generation
Sept. 28
Ada Twist, Scientist
Comedy
Sept. 28
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés
Anime
Coming Soon
Baki Hanma
And More
Sept. 1
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie's Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party 1-3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don't Cost a Thing
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
The Blue Lagoon
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Sept. 2
Final Account
Sept. 10
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
Sept. 15
Saved by the Bell (the original franchise)
Sept. 16
Jaws 1-4
Sept. 19
Dark Skies
Sept. 20
Grown Ups
Sept. 29
Polly Pocket Season 3, Part 1
Sept. 30
The Phantom