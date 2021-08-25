Erika Jayne Slams Sutton Stracke's "Small Town" Worries About Her Reputation

Welcome to Beverly Hills, bitch.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has to remind fellow Housewife Sutton Stracke that lawsuits are as common as leather pants in Los Angeles, and no, she doesn't care what her fellow co-stars may think about her ongoing legal troubles.
In this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, airing Aug. 25, Erika's BFF Lisa Rinna explains that co-stars Sutton and Dorit Kemsley are "a little nervous" amid Erika's divorce proceedings with estranged husband Tom Girardi.
"About what? They didn't have all their legal questions answered fully?" Erika shoots back.
Lisa clarifies, "Well, they didn't really ask the questions that they wanted answer."
A flashback clip shows Sutton voicing her concerns over lunch. "I just needed to understand the rules and the guidelines around that because I don't want to put myself in jeopardy," Sutton explains to the group. "I still feel like that."
Presently, Kyle Richards jumps in, "I was not trying to be a bitch to Sutton, but just say what you were saying, be honest," she states. "Sutton honestly doesn't want any problems legally or any problems in society, basically."
And Erika, ever cool even in the hot seat, delivers the best line of the season.
"How small town of her," Erika shuts down her fellow southern belle Sutton. "The 'I don't want to be associated with you because of what the neighbors may think' to me is cowardice. 'I can't be around you because of my good name.' It's like, girl, come on, 'my reputation'? Like, what are we, in small town Georgia?"
The "Pretty Mess" singer continues in a confessional: "We're not in Augusta, bitch. Who the f––k cares. It has nothing, zero, negative, to do with you, Sutton."
Erika states her case to Lisa and Kyle, delivering her closing argument with a plea of compassion. "You think you have fear? How about my f––king fear?" Erika concludes. "The fear of all this s––t being said and how this is going to play out in time."
Watch the intense moment above, and see it all play out tonight onscreen.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes any time on Peacock.
