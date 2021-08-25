Erika Jayne Slams Sutton Stracke's "Small Town" Worries About Her Reputation

Watch : Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Their Split

Welcome to Beverly Hills, bitch.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has to remind fellow Housewife Sutton Stracke that lawsuits are as common as leather pants in Los Angeles, and no, she doesn't care what her fellow co-stars may think about her ongoing legal troubles.

In this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, airing Aug. 25, Erika's BFF Lisa Rinna explains that co-stars Sutton and Dorit Kemsley are "a little nervous" amid Erika's divorce proceedings with estranged husband Tom Girardi.

"About what? They didn't have all their legal questions answered fully?" Erika shoots back.

Lisa clarifies, "Well, they didn't really ask the questions that they wanted answer."

A flashback clip shows Sutton voicing her concerns over lunch. "I just needed to understand the rules and the guidelines around that because I don't want to put myself in jeopardy," Sutton explains to the group. "I still feel like that."