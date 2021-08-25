2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!
Kylie JennerTV Scoop AwardsBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Erika Jayne Slams Sutton Stracke's "Small Town" Worries About Her Reputation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne claps back at Sutton Stracke's paranoia over being associated with the "Pretty Mess" singer amid her legal troubles. Watch the shocking clip.

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 25, 2021 9:00 PMTags
TVLegalReality TVExclusivesBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsErika JayneNBCU
Watch: Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Their Split

Welcome to Beverly Hills, bitch.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has to remind fellow Housewife Sutton Stracke that lawsuits are as common as leather pants in Los Angeles, and no, she doesn't care what her fellow co-stars may think about her ongoing legal troubles

In this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, airing Aug. 25, Erika's BFF Lisa Rinna explains that co-stars Sutton and Dorit Kemsley are "a little nervous" amid Erika's divorce proceedings with estranged husband Tom Girardi

"About what? They didn't have all their legal questions answered fully?" Erika shoots back.  

Lisa clarifies, "Well, they didn't really ask the questions that they wanted answer." 

A flashback clip shows Sutton voicing her concerns over lunch. "I just needed to understand the rules and the guidelines around that because I don't want to put myself in jeopardy," Sutton explains to the group. "I still feel like that."  

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

Presently, Kyle Richards jumps in, "I was not trying to be a bitch to Sutton, but just say what you were saying, be honest," she states. "Sutton honestly doesn't want any problems legally or any problems in society, basically."

And Erika, ever cool even in the hot seat, delivers the best line of the season.

"How small town of her," Erika shuts down her fellow southern belle Sutton. "The 'I don't want to be associated with you because of what the neighbors may think' to me is cowardice. 'I can't be around you because of my good name.' It's like, girl, come on, 'my reputation'? Like, what are we, in small town Georgia?" 

The "Pretty Mess" singer continues in a confessional: "We're not in Augusta, bitch. Who the f––k cares. It has nothing, zero, negative, to do with you, Sutton." 

Trending Stories

1

Honey Boo Boo Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

2

Sadie Robertson Reacts After Fan Unfollows Her Over Postpartum Photo

3

Nirvana Sued for Child Pornography By Man Featured on Album Cover

John Tsiavis/Bravo

Erika states her case to Lisa and Kyle, delivering her closing argument with a plea of compassion. "You think you have fear? How about my f––king fear?" Erika concludes. "The fear of all this s––t being said and how this is going to play out in time." 

Watch the intense moment above, and see it all play out tonight onscreen. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes any time on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Honey Boo Boo Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

2

Sadie Robertson Reacts After Fan Unfollows Her Over Postpartum Photo

3

Nirvana Sued for Child Pornography By Man Featured on Album Cover

4

NHL Star Jimmy Hayes' Wife Mourns His Death in Heart-Wrenching Tribute

5

Hannah & Collin Gosselin Look All Grown-Up in First Day of School Pic