Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Not one, not two, not three, but four celebrities debuted bob hairstyles this week, while Kanye West is officially changing his name.

Watch: Is Kanye West Changing His Name to "Ye" Disrespectful?

Sorry Mary, but it looks like there's something about bob right now.

OK, so maybe we should clarify that we are talking about a haircut, not a person, but after Kourtney Kardashian showed off her take on the chic look last week, several celebrities followed in her follicles. After chopping her hair, Chrissy Teigen revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was her inspo, while Billie EilishCamila Cabello and Tiffany Haddish also got in on the new trend. 

Plus, Chip Gaines finally cut the long locks he grew out during quarantine for a very inspiring reason and Kanye West decided he was ready to officially change his name, a decision he hinted at several years ago. Finally, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson unveiled her dramatic makeover for a recent photographed, surprising fans with her new look.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Chrissy Teigen

Forget "the Rachel," it's all about "the Kourt."

Teigen took to social media on Aug. 20 to reveal that she'd decided to chop multiple inches off after being inspired by Kourtney Kardashian's recent headline-making bob.

"Cause @kourtneykardash looked so keeeeyute!," the 35-year-old captioned a video showing off the short new look on her Instagram before stepping out in NYC with husband John Legend.

Kardashian's response? A simple "Wow." Kris Jenner also commented, writing, "GORGEOUS."

KCR/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish

Add Haddish to the list of celebs deciding to rock a chin-length bob. 

The comedian showed off her platinum blonde look at a taping of her TBS show Friday Night Vibes on Aug. 22.

"Feeling sexy!" the 41-year-old captioned an Instagram snap. "#SheReady Thank You to the SHE READY Glam team cause y'all Got me out here Feeling myself on this day."

The Girl's Trip star then shared another photo of her new hair, this time from WWE SummerSlam 2021 and thanked her hairstylist Ray Christopher for "whipping my hair."

On his page, Christopher wrote of the look, "The Bob is bobbing."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify, Instagram
Billie Eilish

Well, three officially makes it a trend.

The 19-year-old Grammy winner was the third star to unveil a bob haircut this week and she found her inspo closer to home.

After sharing her new hairstyle on her Instagram Stories, Eilish then posted a photo of her mother with the same look, writing, "like my mama."

In a third pic, the "Happier Than Ever" singer wrote, "i love it."

Instagram
Camila Cabello

OK, do we need to get a bob?

The "Don't Go Yet" songstress showed off her edgiest look yet on Instagram on Aug. 26, calling herself a "psychofreak" as she modeled the edgy 'do. Hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos helped bring Camila's vision to life, with the star undergoing the transformation ahead of her appearance on The Tonight Show.

Giannetos also shared a photo of Cabello's short 'do, writing, "Serving a blunt bob w my love."

Getty Images/Magnolia
Chip Gaines

The Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star just fixed his 'do for a good cause.

"WOW.. turns out some of y'all really don't like my hair!" Chip wrote on Instagram Aug. 23. "But I can take it because I've been growing it out for a good reason. So now's your chance to put your money where your mouth is.. I'm going to cut my hair, and I'm asking you to cut a check—and let's see if we can raise a boatload of money for the kids at @stjude."

His wife Joanna Gaines also posted about his #ChipInForStJude initiative, admitting in her caption, "I never thought I'd say this, but I think I'm going to miss it."

And after raising $213,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the 46-year-old father of five chopped his long locks and debuted a bald head on Aug. 27, donating his hair to Children With Hair Loss.

"And just like that.. it's gone!" Chip wrote on Instagram with video of the highly anticipated cut. "All worth it if it means more kids at @stjude get taken care of…Hey, @cwhl_org—my hair is on its way to you! #ChipInForStJude."

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company
Kanye West

Mr. West is leaving the building.

The 44-year-old rapper has applied to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to Ye, according to documents obtained by E! News. In his filing, West simply cited "personal reasons" as the motivating factor behind his decision.

Back in 2018, West expressed his interest in the change, announcing on Twitter that he would be changing his stage name following the release of his Ye album.

At the time, he said in an interview that the moniker held a deeper spiritual meaning. "I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means 'you.' So, I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are."

Peyton Fulford/Teen Vogue
Alana Honey Boo Thompson

Honey Boo Boo, is that you you?!

Ahead of her 16th birthday, the reality TV star was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature published on Aug. 25.  The piece involved a glamorous photo shoot, in addition to a personal interview in which the teen got candid about growing up in the spotlight.

Thompson said that fans expect her to "be little Honey Boo Boo," but that she's changed over the years. "Just because I'm from the South, people expect me to be all country bumpkin, out riding four wheelers all the time, but that's not really how it is," she explained. "But I do not care. As long as I like myself, I'm good."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

