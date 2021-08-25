2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!
Kylie JennerTV Scoop AwardsBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

You'll Never Guess Why Snooki's Kids Think She's an Emmy-Winning Actress

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 25, 2021 7:33 PMTags
TVReality TVCelebrity FamiliesExclusivesJersey ShoreSnookiCeleb KidsShowsDaily PopNBCU
WEEKDAYS 11AM
Watch: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Looks Back at Her MESSIEST Moments

Snooki is an international reality TV star—except to her children.

The mother of three hilariously shared during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 25 that her kids have no idea what she actually does for a living. "Well, as of right now, they think I'm an actress," the MTV Cribs star exclusively shared today. "They think Jersey Shore is like E.R., like an actual scripted drama series. So I'm good for a little bit. 'Mommy is an actress, she's won a lot of Emmys and she kills it.'"

Snooki added, "But I feel like once they're, like, 18, I can be like, 'Alright, kids that was really mommy, and she was a mess." 

Fittingly, Snooki co-hosts new MTV comedy clip series Messyness with actual former TV star, Tori Spelling. "She's so chill. She doesn't try to be this classy '90s actress," Snooki gushed. "She's a mess, and she's a perfect person for this show. I love working with her. I always wanted to be a host. I always wanted to be like Oprah, but late night." 

Snooki is also encouraging her children Giovanna Marie LaValleLorenzo Dominic LaValle and Angelo James LaValle to find their own passions, hopefully outside of Hollywood.

photos
Jersey Shore Romance Report

"I'm like that mom that wants my kids to be totally better than me," Snooki explained, noting that Giovanna aspires to be a veterinarian and Lorenzo has his sights set on WWE fame. "I prefer them to have a different path than Mommy."

Instagram / Snooki

So, could Snooki welcome a fourth child anytime soon? 

"I'm very stressed with the three kids now so that's on hold," she clarified. "I'm not trying, I'm not ready!" 

Watch the full interview above to find out how Snooki keeps the romance alive with her husband Jionni LaValle, plus what she thinks of co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his "little twin" son!

Messyness airs Mondays at 7 p.m. on MTV. 

Trending Stories

1

Honey Boo Boo Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

2

Sadie Robertson Reacts After Fan Unfollows Her Over Postpartum Photo

3

Hannah & Collin Gosselin Look All Grown-Up in First Day of School Pic

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Honey Boo Boo Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

2

Sadie Robertson Reacts After Fan Unfollows Her Over Postpartum Photo

3

Hannah & Collin Gosselin Look All Grown-Up in First Day of School Pic

4

NHL Star Jimmy Hayes' Wife Mourns His Death in Heart-Wrenching Tribute

5

Scott Peterson's Sister-in-Law Says New Evidence Proves He's Innocent