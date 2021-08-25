Lil Nas X Reignites "Satan Shoes" Debate as Tony Hawk Sells Skateboards Containing His Blood

Watch : Lil Nas X Fires Back After Criticism for Kissing Male Dancer

Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk both drew blood for their merch. But the rapper is questioning why only one of them drew controversy.

This week, the skateboarding champion and canned water company Liquid Death Mountain Water launched a limited collection of 100 skateboards printed with the athlete's real blood. "And yes, we sterilized it first," the group tweeted on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The line has already sold out.

In March, Lil Nas X released a collection of 666 "Satan Shoes," Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that contained a pentagram, an inverted cross and a drop of real human blood. The footwear, which was part of a collaboration between the rapper and the New York-based art collective MSCHF and sold out quickly but stirred controversy. Nike told CNN the company was not involved in creating the modified sneakers. Nike later sued MSCHF and then reached a legal settlement in which the art collective agreed to voluntarily recall the shoes, NBC News reported.

"Now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y'all ready to admit y'all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes?" Lil Nas X tweeted on Wednesday, Aug. 25. "and maybe u were mad for some other reason?"