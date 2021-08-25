10 Fall Candles to Spice Up Your Home

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's hard to believe we are a week away from September. Although we have mixed feelings about our Hot Girl Summer coming to a close, the thought of crisp fall days, indulging in all things pumpkin spice, decorating for Halloween, and most importantly, bringing out our favorite fall scents is making us oh so excited!
In preparation for the commencement of sweater weather, we rounded up 10 of our favorite autumn-approved candles to set the mood for those days when all you want to do is stay indoors and swaddle yourself in a cozy blanket while sipping on PSLs. If that doesn't make you ready to ditch your bikinis, we don't know what will.
Scroll below for the scents that will help you usher in fall and make your home smell amazing!
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Japonica Glass Jar Candle
Voluspa's Spiced Pumpkin Latte is a quintessential candle that every home needs come September. It features Kabocha squash, a pumpkin blend and a base of coconut crema and spiced brûlée.
Apple Cider Donut Candle by AtoZCandles
Who else wants a box of apple cider donuts like right now? This delicious-smelling candle will satisfy your cravings and fill your room with the most addicting blend of scents like apple cider accord, fried donuts, spicy cinnamon accord, tonka bean and musk.
Boy Smells Ash Scented Candle
If you're looking for a less sweet and more woody scent, look no further than Boy Smells' "Ash." Housed in a spooky season-approved glass jar, the fragrance offers notes of palo santo, firewood, dry hay, lemon vetiver and black charcoal.
Otherland Cardamon Milk Vegan Candle
Enjoy 50 hours worth of frothy milk, cardamom spice and praline wood filling every corner of your room while you're snuggled in blankets watching Netflix or reading a book.
Pumpkin Chai Latte Cube Candle by MoonLineCo.
If your TikTok FYP or Insta feeds are like ours, they are filled with these unique bubble candles in pastel hues. Now that sweater weather is around the corner, it seems fitting to get the autumn-approved version to decorate your tablescape. Notes include cinnamon, nutmeg, orange peel, clove, baked pumpkin, vanilla and graham cracker.
Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Boxed Candle
We will buy anything that has pumpkin and chai in it. Not to mention, we are obsessed with Nest's home fragrances. Their iconic spicy gourmand scent has a blend of wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon that will have you feeling inspired to whip up a bunch of fall desserts.
Woodsmoke Minimalist Candle
Another candle brand we are absolutely obsessed with is Brooklyn Candle Studio. We have been burning their scents on repeat for years including this woody blend of cedar leaf, labdanum, incense and leather.
Limited Edition Golden Hour Soy Candle
Run don't walk to score Grove Collaborative's limited-edition spiced pumpkin scent. Not only will it fill your room with the most yummy aroma, but the ombré glass container will compliment your fall décor.
FORVR Mood We Not Linkin Candle
Let your candles do the talking for you during Cozy Girl Fall! This warm and sweet gourmand scent from makeup artist Jackie Aina's candle brand is pumpkin infused with illuminating beats of ginger and clove and yummy sprinkles of whipped cream.
Homesick Pumpkin Patch Scented Candle
In addition to a 60-80 hour burn time, we love the autumn-ready mixture of notes like pumpkin, nutmeg, vanilla and clove this candle has to offer.
