Dwyane Wade Pays Tribute to Gabrielle Union on Bring It On's 21st Anniversary

At his house, Dwyane Wade is well aware of when it's been brought.

The star athlete paid tribute to his wife, Gabrielle Union, on Wednesday, Aug 25, the 21st anniversary of one of her most popular movies, Bring It On. Gabrielle played Isis, captain of the Compton cheerleading squad the Clovers, opposite Kirsten Dunst, leader of the Rancho Carne Toros.

Fellow retired NBA player Rex Chapman tweeted a clip from the cult comedy film. In it, Isis leads her squad to confront the rival group for stealing their routine.

"Oh that's her I mean business walk," Dwyane responded, with laughing emojis. "Every-time I leave the toothpaste cap off."

Gabrielle has often paid tribute to Bring It On herself over the years. In 2019, just before Halloween, she shared photos of herself twinning with the couple's now-2-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, in which she wore her famous green Clovers cheerleading uniform and the tot sported an adorable replica.

"The beat still goes on," the actress said about Bring It On in a Good Morning America interview in May 2020, three months before the movie's 20th anniversary. "Oh yeah, it's the gift that keeps on giving."