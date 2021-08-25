See Kristen Bell & Dax Shepherd Get Silly in Bed in Family Game Fight Preview

Watch : Kristen Bell & Dax Shepherd Blindfolded on "Family Game Fight"

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard can read each others' minds in the bedroom...literally.

The beloved married couple and co-hosts of NBC's Family Game Fight are seriously good at blindfolded charades as the adorable duo demonstrate in an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, airing Aug. 25.

"I think ladies used to play it in olden times," Kristen explains while they're both wearing eye masks during a game of "Between the Sheets." "It was like a really cool game, maybe outside."

Dax accurately guesses croquet stick, before describing a yoga mat to Kristen.

"OK, you lay on this with your downward dog..." he starts, before the Veronica Mars alum knows exactly what he's talking about.

The couple wear matching striped pajamas and sit side-by-side in a huge grey velvet bed. "We are on fire today!" Kristen says gleefully as clogs, license plates and a brush are all new mystery objects for the game, with two competing families of four looking on.