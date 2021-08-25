Heather Dubrow Teases a "Plot Twist" for Real Housewives of Orange County's Season 16 Cast Trip

Heather Dubrow is spilling more RHOC tea.
E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's new episode of Bravo's Chat Room (airing Wednesday, Aug. 25) where Heather drops hints about The Real Housewives of Orange County's season 16 cast trip.
"So here's the thing, we're about to go on a trip on the show and it seems as though there may be a little shakeup—a little plot twist—about to happen on this trip," Heather reveals in the preview.
"Did she say plot twist?!" The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant reacts before her fellow co-host Porsha Williams shares her prediction about a former RHOC star making a big cameo.
"Gizelle, listen: I am going to freaking decode this. Let me set the scene for you, Gizelle," Porsha adds. "I feel like the girls might be on a trip and there might be a Vicki [Gunvalson] pop-up. I'm just saying."
Gizelle shares, "I am here for it because Vicki knows how to pop up."
While Heather stayed mum on any additional details, she did tease, "All I can say is it's going to be fun."
Check out the exclusive preview below for a peek at Heather's Bravo's Chat Room interview tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Last month, Heather opened up exclusively to E! News about returning to RHOC after five years off amid a cast shakeup that involved the firings of Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke and the possibility of former Housewives returning.
"I think it would be really fun to bring back what a lot of people consider the golden years of the show," Heather explained.
She also addressed rumors she got Kelly fired. "I think you would know that anyone that thinks they have that kind of power on a show like this is really very misguided," Heather revealed. "Having said that, when I left the show I felt like the culture of the show was changing and it wasn't really in line with who I am or something that I felt comfortable in. And I definitely wanted to make sure that the show was going to be moving into a direction."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)