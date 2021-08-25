Heather Dubrow Teases a "Plot Twist" for Real Housewives of Orange County's Season 16 Cast Trip

Watch : Best & Worst Advice From Terry Dubrow, Alyssa Milano & More

Heather Dubrow is spilling more RHOC tea.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's new episode of Bravo's Chat Room (airing Wednesday, Aug. 25) where Heather drops hints about The Real Housewives of Orange County's season 16 cast trip.

"So here's the thing, we're about to go on a trip on the show and it seems as though there may be a little shakeup—a little plot twist—about to happen on this trip," Heather reveals in the preview.

"Did she say plot twist?!" The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant reacts before her fellow co-host Porsha Williams shares her prediction about a former RHOC star making a big cameo.

"Gizelle, listen: I am going to freaking decode this. Let me set the scene for you, Gizelle," Porsha adds. "I feel like the girls might be on a trip and there might be a Vicki [Gunvalson] pop-up. I'm just saying."

Gizelle shares, "I am here for it because Vicki knows how to pop up."