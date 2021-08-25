2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Aaliyah Biography Author Slams Claim That She Promoted Book at Singer's Gravesite

Mere hours before the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah's death, an author publicly denied promoting her new biography at the star's gravesite. E! News breaks down the public back-and-forth below.

By Samantha Schnurr Aug 25, 2021 3:45 PM
The author of a newly released biography on Aaliyah has slammed a claim that she used the late star's gravesite to advertise her work. 

On Aug. 17, Kathy Iandoli released her new book on the Princess of R&B's life, Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah. A few days later, she was accused of questionable promotional tactics.

On Aug. 24, Aaliyah's mom, Diane Haughton, posted to her daughter's official Instagram account, "Due to the behavior of an individual that has been to Aaliyah's resting place in order to promote a book, I have been forced to make a drastic change at Ferncliff Cemetery and Mausoleum. This person interrupted all my thoughts and ideas to make August 25th, 2021 a day of Remembrance and Love for my daughter. Please accept my sincere apologies for this and know I love you and always will."

Iandoli fired back at the claim with her own statement on Instagram. "I did not promote my book outside of Aaliyah's gravesite," she said. "That is offensive to even suggest."

The writer also offered an alternate explanation. "I have been told that fans have had my book there with them," she noted. "Please no longer bring my book to Ferncliff. Apologies that fans can not visit Aaliyah's resting place."

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, fans will certainly be thinking of the five-time Grammy nominee and her legacy, as the day marks the 20th anniversary of her untimely death. On Aug. 25, 2001, she and eight other passengers, including the pilot, died in a plane crash in the Bahamas shortly after takeoff. She was just 22. 

As Haughton concluded her most recent statement, "Aaliyah's life will still shine no matter what."

