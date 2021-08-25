Aaliyah Biography Author Slams Claim That She Promoted Book at Singer's Gravesite

Watch : See Aaliyah Back in 2001: E! News Rewind

The author of a newly released biography on Aaliyah has slammed a claim that she used the late star's gravesite to advertise her work.

On Aug. 17, Kathy Iandoli released her new book on the Princess of R&B's life, Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah. A few days later, she was accused of questionable promotional tactics.

On Aug. 24, Aaliyah's mom, Diane Haughton, posted to her daughter's official Instagram account, "Due to the behavior of an individual that has been to Aaliyah's resting place in order to promote a book, I have been forced to make a drastic change at Ferncliff Cemetery and Mausoleum. This person interrupted all my thoughts and ideas to make August 25th, 2021 a day of Remembrance and Love for my daughter. Please accept my sincere apologies for this and know I love you and always will."

Iandoli fired back at the claim with her own statement on Instagram. "I did not promote my book outside of Aaliyah's gravesite," she said. "That is offensive to even suggest."