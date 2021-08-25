Hannah and Collin Gosselin Look All Grown-Up in First Day of School Photo Taken By Dad Jon

Watch : Jon Gosselin Wants to Rebuild Relationship With Estranged Children

Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin are headed back to high school.

On Aug. 25, their dad, Jon Gosselin, took to Instagram to post a picture of the siblings kicking off their junior year. "First day of 11th Grade!!!!" he wrote alongside a photo of the brother-sister duo wrapping their arms around each other before their big day. "Good Luck Hannah and Collin!!! Love Dad."

Hannah and Collin are among the eight children Jon has with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars welcomed twins Mady and Cara, 20, in 2000 and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel, 15, in 2004. They finalized their divorce in 2009.

As Jon explained on The Dr. Oz Show earlier this year, Hannah and Collin live with him while the rest of the sextuplets live with Kate. The twins are in college but also lived with Kate.

During the interview, Jon expressed his hope to one day reconnect with his estranged children.

"I love you, my door's always open, you're welcome anytime," he said. "There's no regrets or hard feelings or any of those negative things. You can always come see me or come see Hannah and Collin."