Hannah and Collin Gosselin Look All Grown-Up in First Day of School Photo Taken By Dad Jon

Collin and Hannah Gosselin, two members of the titular octet of Jon & Kate Plus 8, are starting their junior year of high school.

Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin are headed back to high school.

On Aug. 25, their dad, Jon Gosselin, took to Instagram to post a picture of the siblings kicking off their junior year. "First day of 11th Grade!!!!" he wrote alongside a photo of the brother-sister duo wrapping their arms around each other before their big day. "Good Luck Hannah and Collin!!! Love Dad." 

Hannah and Collin are among the eight children Jon has with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars welcomed twins Mady and Cara, 20, in 2000 and sextuplets Aaden, AlexisCollin, Hannah, Leah and Joel, 15, in 2004. They finalized their divorce in 2009.

As Jon explained on The Dr. Oz Show earlier this year, Hannah and Collin live with him while the rest of the sextuplets live with Kate. The twins are in college but also lived with Kate.

During the interview, Jon expressed his hope to one day reconnect with his estranged children.

"I love you, my door's always open, you're welcome anytime," he said. "There's no regrets or hard feelings or any of those negative things. You can always come see me or come see Hannah and Collin."

photos
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Kids Through the Years

To see Jon's picture of Hannah and Collin heading back to school and more celebrity parents' first-day photos, scroll on.

Instagram
Jon Gosselin

The reality-TV alum shared a photo of his son Collin Gosselin and daughter Hannah Gosselin, both 17, starting their junior year of high school.

Instagram
Ali Fedotowsky

"Riley‘s preschool is soooo precious. I can already see how comfortable he is there after only a few days. And after months of tears and tough drop offs, I really feel we found the absolute best fit for him," The Bachelorette star wrote on Instagram. "And Molly starting kindergarten…Oh my. Where has the time gone?"

Instagram
Tamera Mowry

"First day of school pic! Third and first grade," the Sister, Sister star shared online. "Time seriously flies!" 

Instagram
Tyler Hubbard

"Liv had her first week of school this week, and we couldn't be more proud," Tyler's wife Hayley Hubbard wrote on Instagram. "(and neither could her little brothers)." 

Instagram
Amanda Stanton

"I have a 4th & 2nd grader!" the Bachelor Nation member reflected online. "The first day of school always makes me a little emotional." 

Instagram
Meghan King

"Aspen's first day at her new school had both of us feeling all the feels," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "Just a few days ago she refused to wear her uniform, put on her shoes, or walk inside her school...Today she was not only brave but SO excited." 

Instagram
Jessie James Decker

"Our Vivianne is officially a 2nd grader!" the country singer wrote on social media. "I am so proud of our baby girl and what an amazing young lady she is growing into." 

Instagram
Haylie Duff

"Happy 1st day back to school!" the actress wrote on Instagram. "Ry is officially a 1st grader! I'm not crying, you're crying. #backtoschool." 

Instagram
Beverley Mitchell

"All the feels as we send the kiddos off to their first day of school!" the 7th Heaven star wrote on Instagram. "A little nervous and excited. I pulled it together and instead of panicking to have the perfect outfit, we found the pieces that they felt comfortable in and were there favorite items...We are so proud of these kiddos! Cheers to the first day of school and sending love to all the anxious parents out there! We got this! #firstdayofschool #weareback #1stgrade #3rdgrade #backtoschool." 

Instagram
Emily Maynard

"Without fail, I cry every year on the first day of school," the Bachelor Nation member wrote on Instagram. "Today I dropped my two oldest boys off at JK and K with the same tears, but an even heavier heart for all the mothers across the world that don't have this privilege. Praying Gods greatest peace for those not only in my community, but for hurting hearts across this broken world. Be the light, my sweet boys!" 

Instagram
Eric Decker

Before his daughter Vivianne heads to second grade, the former NFL player poses for a first day of school picture. 

Instagram
Emily Simpson

The Real Housewives of Orange County star celebrates Annabelle, Luke and Keller's first day back in class. 

Instagram
Audrina Patridge

"First day of kindergarten!! She's a big girl now!" The Hills: New Beginnings star wrote on Instagram with her daughter Kirra. "Such an exciting fun morning." 

Instagram
Cory Wharton & Cheynne Floyd

"I can't believe the day has come," Cory wrote on Instagram while posing with his daughter. "Ryder started her first day of school today. Most kids cry saying bye to their parents it was the other way around, Ryders super excited for school and that's how I want her to be. I'm so proud to be your father @thatsryderk I always tell everyone you changed my life around for the better and you don't even know it. Love you girl." 

Instagram
Ryan & Kayla Lochte

"Happy 1st day of school!!!" Kayla shared on Instagram before dropping Caiden and Liv off. 

Instagram
Jana Kramer

"My baby," the One Tree Hill alum captioned a photo of daughter Jolie and son Jace. "First day of kindergarten!!"

Instagram
Vanessa & Nick Lachey

"And just like that... all three of my babies are in one school!" Vanessa shared alongside a snapshot of kiddos PhoenixCamden and Brooklyn.

Instagram
Leah Messer

The Teen Mom star snapped a photo of daughters Aleeah, Aliannah and Adalynn, which she captioned, "This Mama officially has two middle schoolers!"

Instagram
Amanda Kloots

The Talk host wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of son Elvis, "First day of preschool! These were all of my emotions this morning."

Instagram
Briana Dejesus

"I officially got a 4th grader and a pre-Kindergartner," the Teen Mom personality captioned a photo of kids Nova and Stella

