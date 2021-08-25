The Women of Riverdale Go Full Coyote Ugly in New Musical Sneak Peek

Rock 'n' roll has come to Riverdale.
In an exclusive clip from the Aug. 25 episode of the CW series, the ladies of Riverdale—including Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook)—climb onto a bar top to perform Poison's 1988 hit "Nothin' But a Good Time." The scene may seem familiar to millennial fans of Riverdale, as it's clearly inspired by the 2000 cult classic Coyote Ugly.
For starters, the leather-clad outfits worn by Betty, Veronica, Cheryl and Tabitha are nearly identical to the ones worn by Piper Perabo, Tyra Banks and their co-stars in the film. Not to mention, this whole singing and dancing on top of a bar as drinks are set on fire thing is pretty much the whole plot of Coyote Ugly.
Yes, there's a whole story line about finding your voice, but the badass women of Riverdale hardly have that problem.
Although the series is no stranger to musical numbers, thanks to performances by the River Vixens and the drama club, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously teased to TVLine that viewers could soon expect "a full-fledged musical episode, completely," showcasing the talents of Josie & The Pussycats (Ashleigh Murray, Hayley Law and Asha Bromfield, respectively).
Earlier this month, Riverdale star Casey Cott gushed to E! News, "I really think this is our best musical episode yet, so I'm really excited for the fans to see that."
"I think it was really magical having them back on set and I think they are just lovely and talented," he said of his returning co-stars. "They have some incredible music numbers coming up that will blow your mind."
While we wait for this highly anticipated musical episode, enjoy the Riverdale ladies rocking out in the exclusive clip above.
Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.