Why Serena Williams Is Exiting the 2021 U.S. Open

Watch : Meghan Markle Is BFF Goals Cheering for Serena Williams at U.S. Open

Serena Williams is on the mend.

Just days away from the 2021 U.S. Open, the 39-year-old G.O.A.T. announced on Wednesday, Aug. 25 that she will not be competing in the annual tennis event this year in order to recover from a torn hamstring.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team," she said in a social media statement, "I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring."

She said she'll be thinking of the Big Apple in her absence. "New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play," she noted. "I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon."

The U.S. Open has been a mainstay of Williams' career, having tied with Chris Evert for the most singles titles—six—in the Open Era, or current era of professional tennis.