You Have to See Stormi Webster's Reaction to Travis Scott's Sweet School Bus Surprise

"All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus," Kylie Jenner, who shares Stormi Webster with Travis Scott, wrote on Instagram Stories. "Daddy surprised her."

Stormi WebsterInstagram

Stormi Webster has a brand-new ride thanks to Travis Scott.

While she's already the owner of toy Bentleys and Lamborghinis, the 3-year-old child was eyeing another set of wheels.

"All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus," Kylie Jenner, who shares Stormi with Travis, wrote on Instagram Stories Tuesday, Aug. 24. "Daddy surprised her."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then posted several photos of their daughter checking out the vehicle.

Indeed, the family has a lot to celebrate these days. Multiple sources tell E! News Kylie and Travis are expecting their second child together, which will soon make Stormi a big sister.

Though neither parent has publicly commented on the recent reports, a source close to Kylie told E! News, "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming, and she is so excited. She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute." 

Another insider close to Kylie said there's nothing the makeup mogul "loves more than being a mom" and that being able "to give Stormi a sibling is a dream come true."

It looks like Kylie and Travis' loved ones are thrilled for them, too, with the latter source noting the two "couldn't contain their excitement and told family and close friends earlier this summer." 

And it seems as though Kylie and Travis are already preparing for their little one's arrival, with the insider noting Kylie is "buying stuff and dreaming of what the nursery will look like." 

While Kylie didn't share details of her first pregnancy until after Stormi was born, she's since shared several aspects of her experience with motherhood

"I always knew I wanted to be a young mother," Kylie told Interview Germany about a year after welcoming Stormi. "I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better."

