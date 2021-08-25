Madonna Celebrates Twin Daughters’ Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Photos

Watch : Madonna Accused of Photoshopping Her Head Onto Fan's Body in 2015

Madonna's latest photos of twin daughters, Stella and Estere, will have you asking—where's the party?



The two girls, who the singer adopted from Malawi in 2017, celebrated their 9th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 24. And in honor of the big day, Madonna shared never-seen-before photos of the two on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Stella and Estere!!!!" she captioned the cute post, followed by a couple of celebratory emojis. "2 Beautiful Souls...who bring nothing but Joy to everyone they meet. So Grateful to have them in my life."



The series of sweet pics include photos of the twins during their younger years in adorning matching outfits, with a few shots also featuring them wearing identical flower crowns. Additionally, two of the photos feature the twins side-by-side with Madonna, with the last one seemingly snapped at her most recent birthday party.



Stella and Estere are the youngest of the "Hung Up" vocalist's six children. As readers may recall, she is also mom to Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 21, David, 15, and Mercy, 15.