Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is putting everything out in the open.

Ahead of her 16th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 28, the reality TV star was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature published on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The piece involved a glamorous photo shoot, in addition to a personal interview in which the teen got candid about the people in her life, including June "Mama June" Shannon.

During the sit-down conversation, Alana shared that her mom's struggle with substance abuse has been "very, very hard" on their family.

"It's something I'd wish on nobody, for real," Alana admitted. "When my mama got real bad with her [drug use], I didn't know where I was going to end up. I'm proud of myself for how far I've come."

Alana said that fans expect "be little Honey Boo Boo," but that she's changed over the years. "Just because I'm from the South, people expect me to be all country bumpkin, out riding four wheelers all the time, but that's not really how it is," the star said. "But I do not care. As long as I like myself, I'm good."