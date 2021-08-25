Sadie Robertson Reacts After Fan Unfollows Her Over Postpartum Body Photo

Watch : Sadie Robertson Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson is getting candid about her physique after giving birth.

On Sunday, Aug. 22, the 24-year-old Duck Dynasty alum posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a pair of jeans not long after welcoming daughter Honey James, along with a pic wearing the same pair that was previously taken while she was a month pregnant with the bundle of joy. Sadie and husband Christian Huff welcomed their first child in May.

In her caption, Sadie mentioned receiving a DM from a fan who said that she and her daughters were unfollowing the star. Sadie wrote it's "totally fine to unfollow me, but it was WHY that got me," as the fan didn't appreciate that Sadie appeared to "brag and flaunt my body," according to the caption.

"I thought about how I could've told her that I didn't 'bounce back' how you may perceive outwardly," Sadie wrote. "I could tell her about parts of me that haven't healed yet. I could tell her about the bumps that I still have covering half of my body since birth bc of a new allergy triggered by a stressful labor."