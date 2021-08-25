2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!
Kylie JennerTV Scoop AwardsBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Sadie Robertson Reacts After Fan Unfollows Her Over Postpartum Body Photo

Duck Dynasty alum Sadie Robertson shared a candid message about her body in response to a fan who said she was unfollowing the star over a photo over her postpartum physique.

By Ryan Gajewski Aug 25, 2021 7:18 AMTags
BabiesBodyMomsCelebritiesDuck DynastySadie Robertson
Watch: Sadie Robertson Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson is getting candid about her physique after giving birth.

On Sunday, Aug. 22, the 24-year-old Duck Dynasty alum posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a pair of jeans not long after welcoming daughter Honey James, along with a pic wearing the same pair that was previously taken while she was a month pregnant with the bundle of joy. Sadie and husband Christian Huff welcomed their first child in May.

In her caption, Sadie mentioned that she received a DM from a fan who said that she and her daughters were unfollowing the star. Sadie wrote it's "totally fine to unfollow me, but it was WHY that got me," as the fan didn't appreciate that Sadie appeared to "brag and flaunt my body," according to the caption.

"I thought about how I could've told her that I didn't 'bounce back' how you may perceive outwardly," Sadie wrote. "I could tell her about parts of me that haven't healed yet. I could tell her about the bumps that I still have covering half of my body since birth bc of a new allergy triggered by a stressful labor. I could've told her things my doctor has told me, & the counselor i saw helped me through. I could've told her how a lot of things I don't tell people, but I didn't."

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

She explained that she prefers to post the good things in her life but that she doesn't see this as bragging, and that the past year was about "me as a person growing."

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Files to Officially Change His Name to This

2

So You Think You Can Dance's Serge Onik Dead at 33

3

Chelsea Houska Says These Comments About Aubree Make "Me Sick"

Sadie continued, "Ladies, I just want to challenge you not to become insecure bc of what someone else chooses to or not to post. Our confidence should not be found on the measure of how good or bad someone else is doing."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Files to Officially Change His Name to This

2

So You Think You Can Dance's Serge Onik Dead at 33

3

Chelsea Houska Says These Comments About Aubree Make "Me Sick"

4

NHL Star Jimmy Hayes' Wife Mourns His Death in Heart-Wrenching Tribute

5
Exclusive

Below Deck's Captain Lee Shares Details About Season 9 Absence