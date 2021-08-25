Lizzo Reveals She's Heard From Drake About That Naughty "Rumors" Lyric

Watch : Cardi B Defends Lizzo After She Cries Over Hateful Comments

Turns out, Drake 100 percent has thoughts regarding Lizzo's recent lyric about him.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, Lizzo visited Jimmy Kimmel Live, where guest host Niall Horan wanted to know if Drake had connected with her following Lizzo's line in her new single "Rumors" that went, "No, I ain't f--k Drake yet."

This led the 27-year-old One Direction performer to say, "There's a lyric in the song—'No, I ain't f--k Drake yet.' Do explain."

Lizzo, 33, then quipped, "OK, so the original line was, 'No, I ain't f--k Niall yet.' The label said it was a little bit provocative. So I changed it to Drake, a safer bet."

After Niall asked if Drake has "heard about this," Lizzo boasted about her popular tune, "I think he's heard the No. 4 song in the country."

She later added cryptically, "Actually, I have heard from Drake. But that's all I'm gonna say on that."