Ranking the American Horror Story Seasons From Terrifying to Insufferable

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

It's been almost a decade of American Horror Story, and we're still having a killer time.

As we head into the horror anthology's 10th season tonight, Aug. 25, we find ourselves looking back at all the terrifying TV moments the series has given us. Between killer clowns and fatal rubber men, American Horror Story has never been afraid to push the envelope.

However, with that kind of risk-taking come some inevitable missteps. Yes, Lady Gaga's vampiric performance as the Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel was legendary, but we could've done without the prone-to-rape addiction demon from that same season.

Season two, titled American Horror Story: Asylum, boasted brilliant characters, including Jessica Lange as the no-nonsense nun, Sister Jude. However, we can't say we totally followed the alien plot or the supposed reemergence of Anne Frank.

Meanwhile, despite its slow start, AHS: Apocalypse was surprisingly delightful and paid homage to previous seasons. Unfortunately, it felt like a final season for the series, making the seasons following it feel, er, irrelevant. Sorry, AHS: 1984, it's not your fault.