Bachelor in Paradise's Thomas Quickly Causes Trouble and Connor the Cat Faces Heartbreak

Thomas hasn't yet fulfilled his dream of becoming the Bachelor, but at least he's becoming a troublemaker on Bachelor in Paradise.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the villain from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette showed up just as the rose power shifted to the ladies. In addition to having pre-existing tension with the men from his season, Thomas opted to take out Serena, meaning that Grocery Store Joe was suddenly not his biggest fan, either.
Before the date, Serena had heard about some of Thomas' previous drama, and even though they kissed, she made it clear she wasn't looking to get serious with him. However, the date wouldn't end without setting additional conflict in motion, with Thomas telling Serena that his nemesis Tre is "emotionally not strong." This should end well.
Back on the beach, Thomas and his former Bachelorette co-stars appeared to bury the hatchet. Of course, that all changed once Tre got wind of Thomas' remarks about him, with Tre declaring this would be their "last conversation" and that Thomas pulled some "snake s--t."
Another addition to the beach this week, along with guest host Lance Bass, was Riley from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season. Tahzjuan had her eyes on him, but he ended up on a "Spill Your Guts"-style dinner date with Maurissa, who had previously established a less-than-perfect (or is that purr-fect?) connection with Connor the Cat.
The date was both flirty and emotional, with Maurissa opening up about her previous weight fluctuation. Riley clearly said all the right things, as Maurissa later told the camera, "The fact that he wants to get to know me, and there's this much sexual chemistry as well, it's like, is this really happening to me?"
They ended up kissing and were later seen taking things to the bedroom, with Connor appearing none the wiser while playing some whimsical tunes on the beach. Among the other beachside drama was Natasha telling Brendan that something was missing in their connection, which probably had a lot to do with his pre-beach fling with Pieper.
Based on the promo, next week appears to bring more drama involving Connor learning about Maurissa and Riley, in addition to tension coming to a head in the Thomas saga. Let's just hope Connor can find a way to stay paws-itive.
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.