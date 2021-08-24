Survivor's Parvati Shallow Files for Divorce From John Fincher

Survivor winner Parvati Shallow has voted John Fincher off the island.
The fan-favorite competitor filed for divorce from her husband on Aug. 24 in Los Angeles, court records obtained by E! News indicate.
Parvati and John, a fellow Survivor alum, wed in 2017 and share a 3-year-old daughter named Alma. According to documents obtained The Blast, which was first to report the news, Parvati cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.
While their little girl remains a focal point of both Parvati and John's respective social media presences, months have passed since either posted about each other.
Last September, on the reality TV personality's 38th birthday, John wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday @pshallow!! From Rome to LA, from a Vespa to a Mercedes van, you always sprint into adventures with me. I'm proud to be your man. Let's have a beautiful year together."
Parvati and John have yet to address their divorce publicly. E! News reached out for comment.
Parvati's Survivor journey began when she competed on Survivor: Cook Islands, which aired in 2006. She returned for Survivor: Micronesia, where she won the $1 million prize.
Pavarti then competed on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, where she finished in second place, and again on the show's 40th season, Survivor: Winners at War.
Meanwhile, John appeared on Survivor: Samoa back in 2009. Despite never crossing paths at a tribal council meeting, Pavarti and John were introduced by Survivor star Ethan Zohn in 2013.
In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Parvati opened up about making the difficult decision to leave her 10-month-old daughter and return to Survivor.
"I had a really strong bond with Alma, our daughter, and John was kind of second," she explained at the time. "So, I knew he would really have a chance to step into his leadership as a dad, and he really did that, so I think that was a huge blessing that leaving for a month and a half, because as hard as it was for me, it gave him a chance to really connect and bond with our daughter in a beautiful way, so that was really great."