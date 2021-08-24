Joel Madden Celebrates "Little Sister" Sofia Richie's Birthday With Unseen Family Photos

Watch : How Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Moved on From Their Relationship

Sometimes, the lifestyles of the rich and famous will give you heart eyes.

Case in point? Joel Madden took to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 24 to celebrate sister-in-law Sofia Richie's 23rd birthday with a sweet tribute. The Good Charlotte musician, who is notoriously private about his personal life with wife Nicole Richie, even shared never-before-seen family photos for the special occasion.

"Happy Birthday to my little sister," the 42-year-old artist began his caption, alongside several partying face and heart emojis. "@sofiarichie love you forever Sof."

The model most certainly appreciated the shout-out as she commented, "I love you beyond!"

Along with his message, Joel posted a rare throwback image that showed him and Nicole adorably embracing a young Sofia. Another photo captured the couple snapping a selfie with their 13-year-old daughter Harlow and the birthday girl.

Nicole and Sofia's dad, Lionel Richie, also made an appearance in Joel's birthday tribute, which featured the Richies wearing matching pink loungewear—minus Miles Richie, who opted for a cozy blue outfit instead.