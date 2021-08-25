Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Sends Scathing Message Amid Wedding Snub

Watch : Dog The Bounty Hunter Pays Tribute to Late Wife Beth

Duane Chapman's wedding plans have gone to the dogs, after the reality star (better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter) was accused of not inviting his two daughters to the ceremony.

Cecily and Bonnie Chapman told TMZ they didn't know why they were left off the guest list. Dog plans to wed Francie Frane just days from now, following the death of his last wife, Beth Chapman, due to throat cancer in 2019.

Bonnie, 22, has now come forward with her theory about why she wasn't included. She accused her dad of racism in an explosive social media post, speculating that her views on social justice have gotten her shunned. Dog, 68, denied all her allegations.

"I received a text from Francie Frane, my dad's fiancé," she wrote on Facebook on Aug. 24. "Francie's text message confirmed that the reason I wasn't invited to my dad's wedding is my choice to participate in social justice and BLM protests with The System," referring to her casting in UnleashedTV's social justice show in May.