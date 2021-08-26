This Chat With Alex Morgan Will Have You Excited for the Next Generation of Soccer Stars

Watch : Megan Rapinoe & Alex Morgan Throwback: Live From E! Rewind

With all due respect to the in-the-hunt-for-a-championship Orlando Pride soccer team, the best action tends to go down after the pros have left the pitch.

That's when Alex Morgan will bring 15-month-old daughter Charlie to run around the field at Exploria Stadium with Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's 6-month-old daughter Sloane and Sydney Leroux's nearly 5-year-old son Cassius and 2-year-old daughter Roux. "You just put a soccer ball there and they're fighting over," Morgan revealed in a chat with E! News.

Not quite having mastered walking, Sloane is at a bit of a disadvantage, but the rest of the crew is "chasing each other, kicking it," Morgan continued. "It's really fun to see. When our game finishes, then the real game starts."

LFG, indeed. Though that mantra could just as easily apply to Charlie's feelings about the dog park.

One of the toddler's favorite activities is joining Mom, dad Servando Carrasco and their rescue pups Kona and Blue at the neighborhood lakefront dog run. "She just loves watching the dogs play," said Morgan. "So it's a really nice family outing."