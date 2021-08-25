If You're Not Shopping at Quince You Are Majorly Missing Out

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's nothing we love more than scoring stylish fits at budget-friendly prices. Recently, we stumbled upon Quince, an affordable fashion and lifestyle brand that offers a plethora of luxe everyday basics with price tags that seem too good to be true.
From cashmere cardigans and sweaters under $100 to silk camis and pajamas, we rounded up our favorite finds from Quince that we think you'll be just as obsessed with, especially with fall around the corner.
Scroll below for our picks!
Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Yes, you're read the price right. Even better, you can score this uber-comfy cashmere sweater in 13 hues to match every outfit and occasion.
Washable Stretch Silk V-Neck Cami
You can never have too many silk camisoles! They're perfect for layering or wearing alone.
Mongolian Cashmere Textured Sweater Dress
Sweater dress weather is upon us, so stock up now and save.
Lightweight Down Puffer Vest
Puffer vests like this one come in handy when we are in-between seasons and you don't want to commit to a coat.
Australian Merino Wool Button Cardigan Sweater
Embody your inner Taylor Swift during the fall with this cozy cardigan. Not to mention, it's only $40!
100% Washable Silk Button Up & Pants Pajama Set
Count sheep in style and comfort with these mulberry silk PJs. Even better, you can wash them with ease.
Mongolian Cashmere Batwing Sweater
If you prefer a looser fit, this batwing cashmere sweater is a great option. It also comes in a bunch of versatile colorways.
Mongolian Cashmere Duster Cardigan Sweater
How perfect is this sweater for cuddling up inside and reading a thrilling novel on a weekend day!
Ready for more fashion must-haves? Check out these Halloween clothes that aren't costumes.