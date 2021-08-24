Jennifer Carpenter Will Be Starring in the Dexter Revival—But How?

Jennifer Carpenter is returning to Dexter in a killer way.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Dexter alum confirmed she was returning to Showtime's upcoming revival, titled Dexter: New Blood, which premieres Nov. 7. This news may have some fans thoroughly confused, as Carpenter's character Debra died in the controversial series finale in 2013.
For those who need a refresher, after being shot by Saxon (Darri Ingólfsson), Dexter's adoptive sister Debra was hospitalized and put on life support. Ultimately, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) chose to pull the plug and dispose of her body in the ocean amid a hurricane.
As for Dexter? He faked his own death and relocated to Oregon to become a lumberjack.
And, from what's been teased so far, the revival will pick up with Dexter living life in a new town in Upstate New York, going by a new alias and fighting his killer urges. So, how will deceased Debra fit in here?
Like Harry (James Remar) in the OG series, Debra will return as an imaginary presence—but don't call her a ghost!
"I don't think of her as a ghost [per se, but] more of a link or an echo or an inconvenient truth for Dexter," the actress said, according to TVLine. "[She] comes back to sort of haunt and punish and caretake and provoke and love [him]."
Longtime co-star (and ex-husband) Hall appears to be the most excited about Debra's return. "I knew she would be able to shape shift and come at Dexter from so many different places," he noted. "And, of course, she did. And it was really fun to crack open our sense of [Dexter]'s internal landscape, because it's much more pyrotechnic and crazy than it used to be."
Carpenter's character isn't the only deceased role to reemerge for the revival, as the Trinity Killer, who was played by John Lithgow, is also set to return.
