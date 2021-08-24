Kids Take Charge of Home Makeovers in First Trailer for Peacock's Backyard Blowout

Where was this show when we were kids?
Peacock's new DIY design series Backyard Blowout puts children in charge of creating their ideal backyards—and nothing is off-limits. There is no such thing as too big of a treehouse (we're talking multi-levels here) or too crazy of a zip-line. And yes, some pre-teens even read our minds to put in a sauna for an at-home spa. Sigh, an adult can dream!
Hosted by Waffles and Mochi puppeteer Jonathan Kidder and design expert Sana Garner, kids are encouraged to think big and get creative for when it comes to utilizing outdoor space. The 11-episode series drops on the NBCUniversal streaming platform on Sept. 16.
Children have to "balance the fun of their imaginations with the responsibility of their family's needs," per an official show description. "The series will provide kids with the perfect opportunity to create the seemingly impossible through a backyard makeover their parents have only dreamt about."
"Parents, it's time for you to go," co-host Sana jokes in the trailer.
From general stores to chicken coops, rollercoasters to a custom yurt, these tots have their minds set on luxurious, family-friendly backyard escapes—and we're here for it.
Each step of the design process is "100 percent" up to these future architectures and landscape artists. Backyard Blowout is the first reality DIY design and home renovation series in kids and family programming for Peacock.
Backyard Blowout is produced by Departure Films, with Max Weissman, Matt Levine, Tim Robbins and Emmy Award-winner Sue Seide serving as executive producers.
Backyard Blowout premieres Sept. 16 on Peacock.