Selena Gomez Clarifies She’s “Beyond Proud” of Disney Channel Past After Those Comments

Watch : Selena Gomez Admits She "Signed Her Life Away" to Disney

Steve Martin isn't letting Selena Gomez get thrown to the wolves.

Earlier this month, Selena appeared to diss the Disney Channel (where she got her big break playing Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place more than 10 years ago) by implying she didn't have much control over her career while she worked there.

"I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn't know what I was doing," she said during the TCA Summer 2021 Tour, where she was promoting her Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. It raised some eyebrows to say the least, especially since The Walt Disney Company owns Hulu.

Selena, 29, is now setting the record straight about how she really feels about her former network. In a joint interview with co-star Steve for RadioTimes.com, Selena responded that she "definitely" didn't have any reluctance about returning to TV with her latest role as Mabel.