Josh Duggar's Attorneys File Motions to Dismiss Child Pornography Case

Josh Duggar's legal team is asking a judge to dismiss child pornography charges against their client.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the motions ask for the dismissal of two charges including one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

In the first motion, Duggar's attorneys claim the government failed to preserve potentially exculpatory evidence. Another motion argues that the indictment should be dismissed because the two acting secretaries of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at the time of the Duggar investigation were not properly appointed.

Lawyers for Duggar also filed three motions to suppress evidence in the case including all statements the former TLC reality star made to investigators before they seized his cellphone and before Duggar could call his lawyer.

Another motion asks to suppress photos of Duggar's hands and feet that were taken while he was in custody. According to Duggar's legal team, Homeland Security Investigators did not have a warrant to authorize the taking of the photographs.