Stormi Webster Looks So Grown Up in Kylie Jenner's Sassy New Photos

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 24, 2021 7:37 PM
Kylie Jenner may be expecting baby no. 2, but she will always have a "favorite girl." 

The Kylie Swim founder shared a series of adorable snapshots of three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster on Aug. 24, writing, "favorite girl," with a blue heart emoji. Stormi rocks oversized washed-out denim jeans, black and cobalt Nike sneakers and an O.G. Space Jam tee.

The mini model flaunts her attitude posing with her hand on her hip, seeming to sway side to side. Sassy Stormi knows how to work the camera just like her style twin mama!

A source previously told E! News that Stormi is elated at the idea of becoming a big sister. "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited," the insider revealed on Aug. 21. "She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute."

Kylie has always wanted to give Stormi a sibling, with another source close to Kylie explaining that it has been "a dream come true" for Kylie. 

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

"There's nothing she loves more than being a mom," the confidante added. "She's already buying stuff and dreaming of what the nursery will look like."

See Stormi's latest adorable pics, and relive her best style moments below. 

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Stormi proved she can ham it up for the cameras, just like model mom Kylie! The three-year-old rocked a Spam Jam t-shirt with her hand on her hip in an adorably sassy Aug. 24 pic. 

Coolest Kid in the World

Stormi is about to be a big sister, and she looked so grown up in a series of snapshots shared on Aug. 24. "Favorite girl," mom Kylie captioned. Hailey Bieber added, "Cooler than anyone I know." 

Splish Splash

Stormi takes a bubble bath in a cute snapshot from June 2021.

Beachside Bliss

Stormi hid in the sand with beach toys nearby. "I spy with my little eye..." proud mom Kylie captioned on Instagram in May 2021. 

B-Day Boy

In honor of Travis' 29th birthday on Apr. 30, 2021, Kylie shared a handful of adorable new daddy-daughter photos on Instagram.

Kiss Kiss

Stormi shares a kiss with daddy in this b-day tribute from Kylie.

Daddy Date

Stormi and Travis enjoy a midday adventure.

Happy Girl

Stormi is beaming with a giant smile as she poses with her papa in Kylie's new snapshots.

Fly Girl

Kylie captioned this April 2021 photo of Stormi, "fly girls have more fun."

Girls' Night

"Date night with these girls," Kylie noted on this sweet pic of Stormi and a pal.

Coolest Kid Around

"out of this world," Kylie captioned a gallery of precious pics in March 2021.

Good Genes

Stormi is clearly destined to be a model, just like her mama.

Shady Lady

Stormi sports some futuristic shades.

Uncle Hugs

Rob Kardashian wished his niece "Happy Birthday STORMi" and made a rare Instagram appearance in February 2021.

Scooter Style

Stormi is too cool for school with her leather pants and scooter.

Stormi on the Slopes

Kylie's little one proves her impressive snowboarding skills. "my little pro!!!" Kylie wrote on IG.

Merry & Bright

"merry christmas," Kylie wrote on Christmas 2020 while matching in holiday red with little Stormi.

O, Christmas Tree

Stormi and Kylie pose next to a giant Christmas tree.

Twinning

"i got u forever," Kylie posted in December 2020.

Merry Grinch-Mas

Kylie and Stormi film a Grinch-themed baking video for her YouTube channel.

Cookie Queens

The mother-daughter duo decorate Halloween cookies in matching orange pajamas.

Stormi the Student

Kylie celebrates Stormi's first day of school, complete with designer backpack!

Jet-Setting Cousins

Stormi and cousin True enjoy a ride on a private jet.

Beach Baby

Toddler Stormi flashed a smile as she ran down the beach in Turks and Caicos.

Fun in the Sunset

The youngster played in the Atlantic Ocean as mom Kylie captured the evening's sunset.

Cuties in the Caribbean

"my loves," Kylie wrote alongside this sweet photo of Stormi and True.

Birthday Bae

While celebrating her 23rd birthday on Aug. 10, 2020, Kylie shared this sweet snap with the caption, "the best gift of all."

Forever Friends

"My forever," Kylie wrote at a birthday celebration for Scott Disick in May 2020.

They Grow Up Quickly

"My baby is getting so big," Kylie wrote in April 2020.

Bath Time

"this pic makes me happy," Kylie captioned the adorable bubbly pic. 

