Met Gala 2021: Here's What to Expect From the Comeback of Fashion's Biggest Night

Of course, fans can also look forward to the annual guessing game of which designers will have OMG moments on the red carpet.

The famous fashion-forward evening takes place on Monday, Sept. 13, to mark the opening of new exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" in the Anna Wintour Costume Center. Audiences can expect to tour a fictional American house, with each room featuring examples of 20th- and 21st-century fashion that reflects "the customs and behaviors of the imagined occupants" and focus on a different emotion, per the official release.