Exclusive

The Real Housewives of Potomac Promises "Pimps," Privilege & Plenty of Husband Drama in Trailer

Finally, the epic salad food fight! The Real Housewives of Potomac's mid-season trailer promises more rocky relationships on the line as newcomer Mia Thornton makes her presence known.

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 25, 2021 4:25 PM
TVReality TVExclusivesReal HousewivesBravoThe Real Housewives of PotomacNBCU
Watch: "RHOP's" Gizelle Calls Out Professor Wendy for Dressing TOO Sexy

We say "I do" to this OMG-worthy mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The RHOP ladies have brought it like no other thus far during season six, and there are still so many juicy (and leafy) moments left to come as teased in E! News' exclusive first look at the mid-season trailer. Plus, the mid-way point in the season means we're one step closer to Nicki Minaj possibly hosting the reunion, as if RHOP wasn't wild enough. 

The new teaser is centered around Karen Huger's 25th anniversary vow renewal ceremony, which shines a light on some of her less fortunate co-stars' rocky relationships. Gizelle Bryant scoffs that she "really doesn't want to do that" when asked about getting married again, and Ashley Darby confirms that something is amiss in her marriage.

"Michael [Darby] and I haven't slept in the same bed for, like, three weeks now," she reveals. 

And, of course, there are still those "Eddie rumors" to get to the bottom of. Is Wendy Osefo's husband cheating on her?

photos
The Real Housewives of Potomac's Season 6 Taglines

Candiace Dillard Bassett calls out "the whitest privilege" as the RHOP men go at it, leaving new fan favorite Mia Thornton's husband Gordon Thornton to steal the spotlight.

Yet, Mia can't stay out of the drama for long. Candiace calls out, "Where is your pimp?" to which Mia snaps her "ho is here" as she literally tosses salad in Candiace's face.

See all the drama unfold in the jaw-dropping mid-season trailer!

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes any time on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

