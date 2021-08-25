Teyana Taylor Gets Shocking Medical News in We Got Love Sneak Peek

A post-partum scare.
Mother of two Teyana Taylor halted her work trip in Miami after discovering she had lumps in her breasts in an exclusive preview of tonight's We Got Love. The model-choreographer was even rushed to a medical center for emergency surgery.
"It was a lot of lumps, which is really bad," Teyana explains in a heartbreaking sneak peek of the Aug. 25 episode.
Teyana suffers from Chloestasis, a liver condition that makes pregnancy extremely high-risk. Her chronic illness can "lead to stillborns if you don't deliver the baby early," Teyana reveals during a confessional. "I had a lot of issues with producing milk, and when it finally came, literally everything hardened up."
Her breasts were "deflated and painful" six months after giving birth to youngest daughter Rue. Now, Teyana has to undergo a procedure to identify and remove the growths in her breasts.
Husband Iman Shumpert calls the whole ordeal "nerve-racking" to say the least.
"Of course I'm going to miss my wife, but for the first 48 hours, she can't have any sort of contact," Iman adds. "She's got to have bedrest."
Teyana urges Iman to take Rue and Junie to Chicago to be with his family while she recovers.
"Everything just hurts," Teyana cries at the end of the clip. "Like, if I was to have a third one, what would happen?"
Watch the tense moment above and find out how Teyana's procedure goes tonight.