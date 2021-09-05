What a Trip: The Complete Oral History of The Amazing Race

Watch : "The Amazing Race" History & Behind The Scenes Moments

Six continents, 92 countries, more than 1 million miles. And none of it would have been possible if then-advertising exec Elise Doganieri didn't have what we're going to call her Legally Blonde moment while chatting with TV producer husband Bertram van Munster.

He was bemoaning the lack of original ideas in the industry. Her response: "What? Like it's hard?"

Okay, we might be paraphrasing.

"I said, you know, 'What's going on with you people in television? Can't anybody come up with a good idea?'" recalls Doganieri, who sat down with E! News for an exclusive Zoom chat alongside van Munster, her fellow co-creator and executive producer of The Amazing Race, and the show's longtime host Phil Keoghan. "And he's like, 'Oh, really? You think it's that easy? Why don't you come up with something? I'll give you five minutes.'"

Challenge accepted, she almost immediately thought of the trip she and her roommate had taken after college graduation.