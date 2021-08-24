Bachelor in Paradise's Victoria Paul Sets the Record Straight on If She Has a Boyfriend

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments

Here for the right reasons?

Bachelor Nation's Victoria Paul parted ways with Bachelor in Paradise on Aug. 23 amid allegations of her having a boyfriend back home. Yet, now Victoria is setting the record straight with the help of her ex.

"@teddyrobb and I broke up in May and we've remained great friends," Victoria posted on Instagram. "ASK THE MAN."

Musician Teddy Robb also shared on Instagram Stories to clear up his relationship timeline with Victoria. "For those of y'all asking @victorianpaul and I dated before she went on @bachelorinparadise," he wrote. "It didn't work out for us but we are on good terms and I wish her the best."

Victoria also captioned a video with her family to acknowledge her absence on the reality series. "Home is place where I'm accepted. Valued. Heard. Seen. Loved. Understood," she captioned on Aug. 23. "It's a place I can be all of me, surrounded by people who love me the way Jesus does."