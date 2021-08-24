Bachelor in Paradise's Victoria Paul Sets the Record Straight on If She Has a Boyfriend

Here for the right reasons?
Bachelor Nation's Victoria Paul parted ways with Bachelor in Paradise on Aug. 23 amid allegations of her having a boyfriend back home. Yet, now Victoria is setting the record straight with the help of her ex.
"@teddyrobb and I broke up in May and we've remained great friends," Victoria posted on Instagram. "ASK THE MAN."
Musician Teddy Robb also shared on Instagram Stories to clear up his relationship timeline with Victoria. "For those of y'all asking @victorianpaul and I dated before she went on @bachelorinparadise," he wrote. "It didn't work out for us but we are on good terms and I wish her the best."
Victoria also captioned a video with her family to acknowledge her absence on the reality series. "Home is place where I'm accepted. Valued. Heard. Seen. Loved. Understood," she captioned on Aug. 23. "It's a place I can be all of me, surrounded by people who love me the way Jesus does."
Victoria continued, "Since you're here, please remember to be kind to the cast members of The Bachelor franchise — each of them more beautiful than anything you'll see on your screens."
Fellow BiP contestant James Bonsall called out Victoria's intentions in a tense confrontation following rumors that Victoria was there for the wrong reasons, as started by Tammy Ly and Kelsey Weir. "I'm just more hurt that my friends couldn't come to me and check me," Victoria responded during the Aug. 23 episode. "I'm wading through water that I've never been in before...When James said that Kelsey and Tammy came to him, it hurt they did not feel like they could come and talk to me, that's the biggest thing."
Tammy stood her ground that she will "call people out on their bullshit" regardless of her friendship with Victoria.
Ultimately, Victoria left the series after starting Paradise being "100 percent open."
But before she left, she said her final farewell to James. "I think the best thing for me to do is take all of me, imperfect me, and walk away from this. I hope that you walk away from this with the love of your life."
It seems that Victoria is still on the market, even if she's not on the Paradise beach.
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.